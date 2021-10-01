Newly surfaced footage shows Gabby Petito telling the police Brian Laundrie grabbed and scratched her face

Gabby Petito talking to officers with the Moab City Police Department in Utah. Moab City Police Department

New footage from Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Utah police stop has surfaced.

The couple is seen describing their fight, with Petito saying Laundrie grabbed her face.

Petito says she hit him first. The incident came weeks before she was found dead.

A new video has surfaced of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's police stop in Utah, in which the 22-year-old describes her fiancé grabbing and scratching her face.

It was taken during a police stop on August 12, about a month before Petito was declared missing, and when she and Laundrie had been on a road trip and living out of a van since June.

Petito's body was found in a Wyoming camping area on September 19, and her death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie, a person of interest in her missing-person investigation, has been missing since September 14.

On August 12, the police pulled over the couple's van after two witnesses called 911 to say they had seen a man hitting a woman. One witness said the man appeared to have taken the woman's phone.

What the new footage shows

A bodycam video released last month shows Petito looking distraught and apologetic, telling police she had hit Laundrie. The new footage, obtained by Insider, shows a second interview with the couple from the same stop.

In the new video, Petito appears reluctant to describe any aggression by Laundrie, saying she hit him first. She also says he had locked her out of the van and told her to calm down.

Petito, still tearful, tells the officer she is having a "stressed morning."

Asked about a scratch on her face and a fresh mark on her left shoulder, she initially suggests that she got the injury by bumping into a backpack.

But when pressed, she says that she had slapped Laundrie first. "He kept telling me to shut up," she said.

Petito talking to Moab City police officers on August 12. Moab City Police Department

She then describes Laundrie grabbing her arm. "He like, grabbed my face, like this," she adds, gesturing to demonstrate.

"He didn't punch me or anything. ... He grabbed with his nail, and I guess this why it looks - I definitely have a cut right here. I can feel it. When I touch it it burns," she says.

The officer is also heard asking about the argument that came before the reported physical aggression. Petito says that she had been trying to get work done and been "apologizing" to Laundrie. She says she can get a "mean attitude" when she is tidying up.

"So I was just apologizing, but I guess I did it in a mean tone, and he got really frustrated with me and he locked me out of the car and told me, 'Let's take a breather,'" she says. That made her more upset, she adds.

Brian Laundrie talking to Moab City police officers on August 12. Moab City Police Department

Earlier in the footage, the officer is also heard asking Laundrie about the incident, telling him there had been reports of a man hitting a woman.

"I don't have time to defend myself by saying anything, but I pushed her away. She gets really worked up, and when she does, she swings and she had her cellphone in her hand, so I was just trying to push her away," Laundrie says.

Later, Laundrie is seen joking around as the officer invites him to stand in the shade.

"I know how it is," the officer is heard saying. "From when I first got here, we were more worried about what kind of a guy you were, from what we heard. Talking to your girlfriend, it sounds to me like maybe this is not so clear cut."

The officer also says Laundrie has scratches on his face.

The Moab City Police Department considered charging Petito with domestic violence, but ultimately labeled the fight a mental-health episode and separated the couple for the night.

The department's handling of the August 12 stop is now under investigation after Petito's disappearance and death.

