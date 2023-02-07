Newly trained deputy now behind bars after violent beating of inmate, Georgia cops say

A deputy recruit was fired and arrested after he violently beat an inmate in his care, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

The former deputy, 25-year-old Jacqun Brown, had recently completed his training as a recruit and was still in the probationary period on Feb. 4 when he transported an inmate from one part of the detention center to another, the sheriff’s office said.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said in a Feb. 6 press conference that Brown was moving the inmate to de-escalate a ‘situation’ happening in the jail’s pod area. Owens said the inmate, who was detained on drug trafficking charges, was causing a disturbance.

“There was an exchange of words, and the end result was that the deputy attacked the inmate in a clear violation of all our training, protocols and our policies,” Owens said.

Owens said other deputies and staff saw what happened and immediately stepped in, and then alerted the sheriff about Brown’s actions.

The inmate had superficial injuries but was evaluated by jail medical staff before being transported to a local hospital for observation. Owens said the inmate was returned to jail with some scratches and bruises.

The sheriff’s office “immediately relieved the recruit of his job duties,” and at 3:15 p.m. Feb 6, Owens terminated Brown. At that time, Brown was taken into custody.

Brown was charged with felony violation of oath by a public officer and misdemeanor battery, according to jail records. He was initially being held in the jail where he worked, but Owens said he would be transferred to another facility.

Owens reiterated a statement he initially made during a Jan. 30 press conference following the slaying of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers.

“We (will) not tolerate abuse of power and we will uphold laws equally and fairly,” Owens said. “And that’s what I like to say we’ve done today.

Owens was asked by FOX5 whether the video footage of the jail beating would be released, and he said that the sheriff’s office plans to release it soon.

“We pledge to have an administration that is known for its commitment to being transparent, truthful and with integrity,” Owens said.

