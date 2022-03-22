Newman man groped minors, tried to kidnap one, Ceres police say

A Newman man was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping minors in businesses around Ceres and attempting to kidnap one of them, police said.

Officers with the Ceres Police Department began an investigation in February after receiving a report about a man, later identified as 24-year-old Victor Estrella, inappropriately touching a child in a local business.

Investigators discovered the man allegedly had done this at least five times to different victims and attempted to lure one child from parents.

Detective Julio Amador obtained a discription of the vehicle used to flee one of the incidents and forwarded the information onto other law enforcement officers.

While he was off duty Friday, Ceres Officer Lorenzo Beltran spotted the vehicle in the area of Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road. He followed the vehicle until on-duty officers arrived and stopped it at Morgan Road and Marchy Lane.

Estrella was riding as a passenger in the vehicle and was identified as the groping suspect.

A search warrant served at his Newman home led detectives to more evidence in connection to the crimes.

Estrella faces preliminary charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a child with force, kidnap with the intent to sexually assault, and annoying and molesting a child under the age of 18.

Anyone with information should contact Amador at 209-538-5729.