Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), it is a well-regarded dividend payer with a strong track record of performance, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Newmark Group here.

Undervalued with proven track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, NMRK has grown its earnings by 56%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did NMRK outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Real Estate industry expansion, which generated a -26% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. NMRK's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of NMRK's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, NMRK's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that NMRK's price is currently discounted.

NMRK is considered one of the top dividend payers in the market, and it has also been able to maintain it at a level in which net income is able to cover dividend payments.

Next Steps:

For Newmark Group, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

