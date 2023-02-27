Newmarket man charged with drunken driving after chain-reaction crash in Exeter

EXETER — A Newmarket man is facing a drunken driving charge after crashing into a legally parked vehicle on Court Street, causing a chain reaction of crashes involving four parked cars.

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said police and fire personnel responded to the crash near Elliot Street at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday. An officer, stationed at the Court Street crosswalk, heard the collision and reported it to the police.

Exeter police responded to a crash on Court Street at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver allegedly struck a legally parked car, causing a chain reaction of crashes involving a total of four parked cars.

Poulin said officers determined that a 2017 Dodge Ram had been traveling south and had crashed into the rear of a legally parked vehicle. The force of the collision, Poulin said, sent a chain reaction as the struck vehicle pushed forward into another parked vehicle, and then that car into a third parked vehicle, and then on to striking a fourth.

“It was very fortunate that no one was injured during this incident as the timing was aligned with many students and parents crossing in the immediate area during the Phillips Exeter/Andover games,” said Poulin.

Police said officers at the scene determined there was probable cause to arrest the driver and sole occupant of the Dodge Ram, Edward Burke, 73, on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Burke was released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at the 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood on March 2.

