Newmarket man identified as driver in fatal crash on Ocean Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — New Hampshire State Police have identified a Newmarket man as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle car crash last week on Ocean Road in Portsmouth during rush hour.

John Toussaint, 33, was named by authorities on Monday as the driver of a gray Nissan Sentra that drove off of the road last Thursday, Sept. 28 after deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office briefly followed him through Hampton. Toussaint was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and did not survive.

State police reported previously Toussaint was traveling at a “high rate of speed” and his driving was “erratic” in the moments leading up to his crash in a wooded area off the Portsmouth residential roadway. County sheriff deputies first observed Toussaint, the sole passenger in the vehicle, on Route 101 and saw his car had front-end damage and an expired inspection sticker.

Deputies briefly followed him, as did Greenland police, before Toussaint’s crash, according to state police. No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the incident, which shut down Ocean Road in Portsmouth for a few hours.

“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing,” authorities stated Monday. “There are no further details.”

According to state police, Toussaint traveled onto Route 27 in Hampton last week after county sheriff deputies saw his vehicle on Route 101.

“After attempting to stop the vehicle on Route 27, it fled from Deputies and was last seen heading northbound on Route 1 in the Town of Hampton,” state police noted last week.

The sheriff’s office released a “be on the lookout” advisory for Toussaint’s car, which was noticed a few minutes later by a Greenland Police Department officer, per state police.

“The Greenland police officer activated his emergency lights but due to the Sentra’s high rate of speed and erratic driving, the Greenland Police Officer lost sight of the vehicle on Post Road,” state police’s news release last week shared. “The vehicle took a right on Route 33 and then took a right onto Ocean Road, continuing at a high rate of speed until the driver lost control and went off of the right side of the roadway into the woods in the area of 424 Ocean Road in Portsmouth.”

Investigating the incident was the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The Portsmouth Police Department additionally responded to the crash.

State police are seeking information about the incident from members of the public. Witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information related to the incident, are asked to contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at (603) 545-4288 or via email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ocean Road crash in Portsmouth NH: Police identify driver who died