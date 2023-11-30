Newmarket: Man released after woman's body found at house

On Tuesday police entered the property on Exning Road at 09:55 GMT

A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released, police said.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at a house on Exning Road in Newmarket, Suffolk, on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 47-year-old remains in police custody while a 38-year-old will face no further action.

Suffolk Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, following previous police contact at the address.

Detectives have been given an extension of 12 hours to question the man still in custody.

A police cordon will remain in place on Exning Road and there will be an increased police presence in the area, officers said.

