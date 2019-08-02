NewMarket (NEU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

NewMarket (NYSE: NEU)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 3:00 p.m. ET

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NewMarket Corporation conference call and webcast to review second-quarter 2019 financial results. [Operator instructions] At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Brian Paliotti. Sir, the floor is yours.

Brian Paliotti -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tom, and thanks to everyone for joining us, again, this afternoon. With me today is Teddy Gottwald, our chairman and CEO. As a reminder, some of the statements made during the conference call today will be forward looking. Relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements are contained in our earnings release and our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K.

During the call, we may also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures included in our earnings release. The earnings release can be found out on our website, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure. This morning, we filed our 10-Q and it contained significantly more details on the operations and performance of the company. Please take time to review it.

And I'll be referring to the data that was included in last night's earnings release. The net income was $74.2 million or $6.63 a share, compared to net income of $52.9 million or $4.53 a share for the second quarter of last year. Petroleum additive net sales for the second quarter were $560.8 million, compared to $596.2 million for the same period in 2018. This decrease was mainly due to lower shipments, partially offset by increased selling prices.

Shipments were down 8.4% from the same period last year, mainly due to decreases in lubricant additive shipments in Europe and Latin America and fuel additive shipments in Europe, North America and Latin America. Shipments have been lower in recent quarters due to decisions not to renew certain low-margin business, as well as softening global demand for our petroleum additives products, although we have begun to see evidence that this trend is starting to reverse. Petroleum additives operating profit for the quarter was $103 million, compared to the second-quarter operating profit last year of $71.5 million. The increase was due to changes in selling prices and lower raw materials and conversion costs, partially offset by lower shipments.

Petroleum additives operating profit for the rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2019, was 15.8%. We have begun to see some turnaround from the challenging economic environment we have faced over the past two years, which was marked by sustained increases in raw material prices and softening global demand. This rolling operating profit margin is the highest we've seen since 2017, and it has just reentered the low end of our historical range of the mid- to upper-teens. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter was 23.3%, down from the rate of 24% in the same period last year.

Onto cash flow for the quarter. Items of note include capex of $12.9 million, funding of our dividend of $19.6 million and using more cash to fund the normal variations in our working capital. We continue to operate with very low leverage with net debt-to-EBITDA below 1.5 times. For 2019, we expect to see capital expenditures in the $60 million to $70 million range.

This is slightly revised downward for 2019 due to the timing of some of our larger capital projects. We have continued to manage our business to satisfy the customer needs, while generating solid operating profit, making decisions we believe will promote the greatest long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees. We continue to believe that the fundamentals in our industry as a whole remain unchanged, with the petroleum additives market growing at 1% to 2% annual rate for the foreseeable future. And we continue to believe that we will exceed the growth rate over the long term.

Tom, that concludes the planned comments. We'd like to open it up to questions.

Questions & Answers:





Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator instructions] We do have a question coming through from Dmitry Silversteyn with Buckingham Research.