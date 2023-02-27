NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $2.10

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) will pay a dividend of $2.10 on the 3rd of April. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.5%, which is around the industry average.

NewMarket's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, NewMarket was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 155% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 12.3% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NewMarket Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $3.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $8.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. NewMarket has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On NewMarket's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think NewMarket is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for NewMarket you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

