NewMilfordman charged with killing mother in park dies in Connecticut prison

Jul. 11—Meagan had been in Garner CI since June 15 after being charged with the murder of his mother Victoria Palmer who was found dead in the Still River near Harrybroke Park in New Milford on June 5.

Correction officers conduct tours in 15-minute intervals in the unit where Meagan was housed, DOC officials said. He had been transferred to Garner CI, which provides the most mental health programming among state facilities, on June 15, officials said. Some of the other units at the prison have tours every 30 minutes, said Ashley McCarthy, director of external affairs for the DOC.

Banevicius said Meagan was alone in his cell when he was found and his death is being investigated by DOC officials as a possible suicide. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Meagan's death a suicide by ligature compression of the neck, officials said Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police are also investigating.

Meagan, 34, called 911 on June 5 to report he killed his mother, police said. One of the responding officers pulled Palmer from Still River near Harrybrooke Park and performed CPR, but the 56-year-old woman died at the hospital.

Meagan also told police he drowned his mother to silence the "demons," according to court documents.

Meagan had been in virtual treatment for mental health issues for about a month when he and his mother went to Harrybrooke Park that day, his father told police, according to a police report. By that point, he was "non-compliant" with his medication, his father said, and the family had taken away his keys out of concern, the report stated.

His son had been saying for about two or three years that demons were after him and he had placed salt in and around his bed, his father told police. "At one point, Eric was confined to a hospital for a month after he apparently ran outside in the nude and began talking to God," the report stated.

It was "commonplace" for Meagan and Palmer to walk together at the park, his father told investigators, according to the report.

Around 8:25 a.m. June 5, New Milford police said, officers received a call from a man saying he had just killed his mother on Still River Drive next to Harrybrooke Park. The caller remained on the phone for several minutes and described the events that led to the incident and his location along the river, according to police.

"I killed her, I had to," Meagan said to the dispatcher on the recording of the 911 call.

"I had to do it to keep the demons away," he said seconds later, according to the recording.

The walk was to "make the demons stop" by "sacrificing" his mother, he told police, according to the report.