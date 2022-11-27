Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.55

Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.55 per share on 29th of December. The dividend yield will be 4.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Newmont Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 46.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 174%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.6% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Newmont Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Newmont has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 51% per annum. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Newmont's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Strong earnings growth means Newmont has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Newmont (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

