Newnan handyman breaks into house of former client, breaks window, tries to take bottle of wine

A Newnan handyman was taken to jail after allegedly burglarizing and damaging the home of a former client.

According to a Newnan Police Department arrest report, Anthony Chase worked as a handyman and repair man for a client living on College Street from November 2022 to March 2023.

On Jan. 8, police were called to the home he used to work at to respond to a report of a burglary.

When they arrived, officers found the front door of the home had a shattered window. Inside, two men were waiting.

Officers asked where the suspect was, and Chase identified himself as the one who broke the window of the door while the homeowner tried to push him out of the house.

Police said when leaving the house, officers saw Chase had a bottle of wine in hand, which they told him to put down.

After taking Chase into custody and holding him in a patrol vehicle, officers interviewed the homeowners.

The homeowners, a husband and wife, said they’d been asleep upstairs when they heard a loud noise and got up to see what it was.

When the husband left his room, he saw Chase at the top of the stairs holding a bottle of wine.

Chase reportedly told the homeowner that someone was chasing him and he needed help. The homeowner told Chase to leave and walked him downstairs, then police arrived.

While interviewing the victims, the homeowners told police that Chase had worked for them for several months through the Coweta County work release program, doing repairs on their home.

The couple’s business relationship with Chase soured, according to the police report, when Chase threatened the couple, telling them he wasn’t paid enough for the work he’d done for them.

Police said the homeowner estimated damage to their front door, from Chase’s actions, would likely cost about $1,500. Chase was taken by Newnan officers to the Coweta County Detention Center facing charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.

The homeowners said, before the incident on Jan. 8, they had not seen Chase since March 2023.

