Newnan man caught by K-9, facing drug charges after running from traffic stop

A Newnan man is facing drug charges after he ran from a traffic stop in Coweta County.

While performing a routine patrol on Saturday, October 14, a deputy with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office noticed a black Chevy truck traveling on West Highway with only one working taillight.

The deputy pulled the truck over onto the side of West Highway 16.

When the deputy got out of his patrol car and instructed the driver, later identified as Zachariah Hammock, to pull over onto Henry Bryant Road so their vehicles would be off West Highway 16, the driver sped away, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

The sheriff’s office says that during the pursuit, Hammock drove on the wrong side of the road before driving through residential yards.

Hammock then drove behind a vacant building, exited his truck, and ran.

The deputy then exited his patrol car and yelled to Hammock to stop running or he would release his K-9, Steve-O.

Hammock continued running, so K-9 Steve-O was released and entered the woods to search for Hammock.

Hammock was located by K-9 Steve-O and deputies arrested him.

While searching his truck, deputies uncovered a clear plastic bag believed to contain approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and a grocery bag with five separate sandwich bags, each containing approximately one ounce of marijuana.

The deputy also recovered a shotgun and a handgun from the truck.

