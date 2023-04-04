Newnan movie theater manager accused of trying to kiss underage worker

A manager is now behind bars after police say he tried to kiss an underage employee.

On Friday, Newnan police responded to an alleged sexual assault at the Regal Georgian Theater on Newnan Crossing Bypass.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the 17-year-old victim who stated that while she was cleaning up the break room, her manager, identified as Washanta Gamalathge, came in and tried to kiss her.

Newnan officials said Gamalathge admitted he told the teen to go clean the break room, but later when to check on her, because she was allegedly on her phone and not cleaning up.

When authorities asked Gamalathge about the cameras in the breakroom, he stated there weren’t any.

As the officer went to check for himself and saw a camera in the back of the room, Gamalathge said the camera hadn’t worked for years.

The officer reportedly told Gamalathge to call his boss to work on the cameras. The officer also told Gamalathge to stand where he could see him.

But after the officer spoke with Gamalathge’s boss, Gamalathge left the room.

Officials said Gamalathge reportedly ended up locking himself inside the camera system room. Another employee let the officer in and the officer found Gamalathge trying to delete camera footage.

When officers played the video back, they reportedly saw the teen cleaning the breakroom, and as Gamalathge walked in, he placed his hand around the teen’s waist. Authorities said Gamalathge then put his hand under the teen’s chin and lifted her head and leans his face toward hers.

The teen then knocked Gamalathge’s hand away and ran out of the room.

Gamalathge was arrested and transported to the Coweta County Jail.

