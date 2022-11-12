Newnan officer fired after DUI arrest, officials say

A police officer in Newnan is out of a job after he was arrested for driving under the influence Friday night, officials say.

The Newnan Police Department reported that former officer Richard Gosch was arrested Friday night on suspicion of a DUI.

The arrest was made by Georgia State Patrol. Authorities said that on Nov. 11 at 5:34 p.m., troopers responded to a significant vehicle accident in the area of 5410 Georgia Highway 54.

Officials said Gosch was going to work in his patrol car.

The department said Gosch was terminated due to his actions and policy violations, and will be criminally charged by GSP.

“We want our community to know that the Newnan Police Department strives to hold our officers to the highest standards possible,” said Chief Brent Blankenship. “Unfortunately in this situation those standards were not met and the officer was held accountable for their actions. Our community deserves the best and we will continue to hold our officers accountable for their actions each and every day.”

Gosch was hired in January 2014 and went to another agency, before being rehired by Newnan police again in May 2022.

