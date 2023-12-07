Newnan police searching for runaway pregnant teen suffering from mental health issues

Newnan police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl they say ran away from a group home where she was living.

Police say Camille Ficklin ran away from a group home at 53 Poplar Street in Newnan on Dec. 1 after an argument with others in the home.

Ficklin is approximately 12 weeks pregnant and diagnosed with mental health issues.

According to police, she stopped taking her medication when she discovered she was pregnant.

She is known to have been in the areas of East Point and possibly Forest Park, Hapeville, or College Park.

There are no known addresses where she may have gone, but she has a history of “couch surfing” after running away.

Police say her Instagram account was shut down and there have been no new posts on her TikTok account since September.

If you make contact with her, please call Newnan police at 770-254-2355.

