Newport County people to watch in '24: Topher Hamblett says new aquarium is 'first-class'

NEWPORT – Topher Hamblett has been part of Save The Bay for 30 years, and he said 2024 promises to be among the most exciting and rewarding of all.

With Hamblett serving as interim executive director, the organization is scheduled to open the Save The Bay Hamilton Family Aquarium, on the first floor of the Gateway Transportation and Visitors Center on America's Cup Avenue, sometime this winter.

“The entire organization – staff, board, volunteers, donors, partners – is energized by the opening,” said Hamblett, who was Save The Bay's director of advocacy before being named interim executive director on July 1.

Save The Bay's original 1,200-square-foot Exploration Center and Aquarium, which opened in 2006 and closed in October, was located at Easton's Beach. The new facility will have 6,500 square feet.

In addition to the larger size, the location is an upgrade as well, greatly reducing the chance of storm damage, providing access to public transportation and adjacent public parking, and offering proximity to Newport Harbor and public docks.

Save The Bay's interim executive director Topher Hamblett.

Why Save The Bay wanted to find a new location

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy flooded the first floor of the Easton's Beach facility, and Save The Bay began its search for an alternate site, ideally in downtown Newport. In September 2021, the organization entered into agreements with the City of Newport and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.

Hamblett said the fundraising goal for the new facility is $8 million, “and I'm proud that we've raised over $7.1 million from foundation, corporate and individual supporters, and, notably, the Hamilton family.”

What the new aquarium will offer

Save The Bay's stated mission is to protect and improve Narragansett Bay for swimming and fishing, and to make it accessible to all. The new facility should help expand the organization's educational programs for students and its habitat field programs and boat-based programs. The new facility is also seen as a boon in efforts to boost community engagement, such as Bay-related cultural events. Save The Bay is adding staff for the downtown facility.

“The vision was to build a more expansive, first-class facility that is more accessible to more people,” Hamblett said. “Fortunately, the Gateway Center became available, in September 2020. “It has been an intensive effort, compressed into about a 3½-year time frame. We had to secure the Gateway Center lease from the City of Newport, demo and redesign the interior, install steel beams to support the weight of large tanks full of water, design much larger and more complex systems to support the critters in the tanks, and of course design and install exhibits.”

What the general public is most excited about is seeing the critters.

The new facility, according to the Save The Bay website, will continue to follow a “unique set of practices that sets us apart from other aquariums.” Some of those practices are:

The entire collection of marine life sourced locally, with most animals returned to the wild unless injured, sick or non-native.

Offering more hands-on, interactive and engaging exhibits than much larger institutions.

Flexible space for traveling exhibits and community space for school groups, special events and meetings.

According to Katie Dorchies Nutini, director of communications and marketing, the new aquarium will feature 16 tanks with a combined 5,770 gross gallons of water, thus the need to reinforce the floor.

Three touch tanks, she said, will allow guests to handle animals as small as periwinkles, urchins and sea stars, right up to dogfish sharks. The aquarium, she said, will highlight “species from a variety of habitats around the Bay, from the salt marshes and rocky shore to the freshwater wetlands.”

What to know about visiting the Newport aquarium

She said the organization is still determining the days and hours of operation and admission costs, adding, “We are looking into all opportunities to ensure cost is not a prohibitive factor for anyone looking to connect with Narragansett Bay.”

The aquarium's imminent opening reinforces Hamblett's notion that it's full speed ahead for Save The Bay in 2024 and beyond.

“It has been an exciting six months,” he said. “Save The Bay is growing, adding staff to help Narragansett Bay adapt to rapid changes from a warming climate, like the loss of salt marshes and accelerated erosion of the shoreline.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Save the Bay's Topher Hamblett proud of new Newport aquarium