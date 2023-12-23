Newport County people to watch in '24: Angela McCalla connects North End during transition

Angela McCallaNewport City Council First Ward Councilor

In addition to serving as the Newport City Council’s First Ward representative for the past five years, Angela McCalla works as the policy and advocacy program director for the Women's Fund of Rhode Island, where she advocates for legislation related to women’s health and social equity at the statehouse. She was recognized with a Leading Women of Distinction Award in 2020, was a member of Leadership Rhode Island’s 2022 cohort, and is currently a member of the Naval War College Foundation.

While she works a lot at the state level, McCalla continues actively working with the residents of the North End, a section of the city’s First Ward that has seen massive changes, most notably with the recent changes to the ramps coming off the Pell Bridge and into the North End, which is expected to conclude in 2024. Since work began in 2020, McCalla has been a main point of contact between the residents and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, attending public information sessions and alerting the state to resident concerns ranging from increased flooding to traffic safety problems as cars navigate the new changes.

“It has been extremely important to be a watchdog over the development,” McCalla wrote in an email. “Doing so required that I serve as a link between my constituents and governmental bodies. Before my tenure began, people felt they had no voice or way to participate in the process of making decisions for their neighborhood. Since my first election, I have scheduled frequent public information sessions and promoted closer interaction between our government and the people. It has never been more important that WE the people of the First Ward make our voices heard.”

After construction ends in 2024, the city expects about 25 acres of land to be freed up for potential redevelopment, although this land is currently owned by RIDOT. The city has an ad hoc commission dedicated to studying what needs to be done to acquire this land and make it development-ready, which will present its findings in 2025.

McCalla was one of the leaders in creating and passing the North End Urban Plan, an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan developed in anticipation of this land becoming available.

“It is vital that the city that we need to pursue environmentally sound development and evaluate the impacts on the immediate neighborhood,” McCalla wrote. “There are serious concerns with stormwater runoff, increased traffic, and various uses of public resources, so we need to establish a balance between commerce and community.”

Additionally, McCalla offered several issues she plans to keep an eye on for 2024. She said the city needs a robust plan to address the lack of housing and still needs to work on the issues presented by short-term rentals. She also said she plans to work with school committee members and administration to monitor the ongoing construction of the new Rogers High School building.

“While on the council, I have had to navigate issues relating to public health, housing, economic development, and equity, among many others,” McCalla wrote in response to a question about how her position has changed over time. “I have had to do a lot of research and policy work to make informed decisions for my community. Making momentous decisions on behalf of the city requires the ability to be flexible, work with people with different reviews, and remain focused on the goal of bettering the community as a whole.”

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Angela McCalla connects North End, government as Pell ramp project wraps