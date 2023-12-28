Newport County people to watch in '24: Middletown School Building Committee's goal in sight

MIDDLETOWN – Efforts for a new middle-high school just north of Gaudet Middle School ended the year on a high note for the School Building Committee.

The seven-member Middletown School Building Committee will continue that work in the next calendar year, according to town spokesman Matt Sheley.

On Nov. 7, voters narrowly approved a $190 million bond to build a new middle-high school at 1225 Aquidneck Ave. as well as renovate existing schools. The project received approximately 2,046 “yes” votes and approximately 1,926 “no" votes, passing with just under 52% approval.

“With marching orders in hand, the volunteer School Building Committee remains committed to delivering the best school for the best price to Middletown,” Sheley said.

“After anticipated state reimbursements, the total $101 million cost to the town for the project equals about $2 a day for the median Middletown homeowner.”

Sheley said the building committee has “met a number of times” since the vote and plans in 2024 to work toward the goals of a spring 2025 groundbreaking and a fall 2027 opening.

Project leader Colliers International and related architects, planners and experts are guiding the preparation of the “Stage II application for submission to the Rhode Island Department of Education by the February 2024 deadline,” Sheley added.

Sheley said after the application is submitted, School Building Committee members and other project leaders will spend the rest of the year tightening the design of the building's approximately 200,000 square feet of education space and “firming up construction documents.”

According to a timeline released by Sheley, construction documents are to be completed within 10 months, by early 2025, just a few months before the anticipated groundbreaking. Design development is expected to be completed early next year.

In addition to paperwork, the School Building Committee and other project proponents will be working on community outreach – trying to convince voters that this building will not only improve education but will benefit the entire community.

“The project also opens the door to new affordable housing [at two former school buildings in town], a community center at the former Aquidneck School, a new pre-kindergarten program at Forest Avenue School and other benefits that will help our residents, businesses and all of Middletown,” Sheley said.

He added that regular updates will be made at Town Council meetings and via the town website MiddletownRI.com, social media and townwide mailings.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Volunteer Middletown School Building Committee eyes 2025 groundbreaking