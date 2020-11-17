Newport Healthcare Releases Third-Party Outcomes Study Indicating Significant Reductions in Depression and Anxiety and Improved Well-Being Following Mental Health Treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, in collaboration with Drexel University, a globally engaged urban research university, has released a new report "The Science of Healing," in which outcomes data indicate that Newport's integrated approach to healing makes a significant positive impact on clients and families.

University researchers collected data at five points during and following treatment at Newport Academy for teens and Newport Institute for young adults, utilizing the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7), and World Health Organization's well-being index (WHO-5). Results indicate robust, statistically significant client mental health improvement, with depression and anxiety decreasing to minimal levels and overall well-being steadily increasing. In fact, 100 percent of Newport's 448 clients surveyed experienced improvement in their mental health scores and well-being and, on average, clients' improvements exceeded levels of clinical significance.

"Newport is dedicated to providing clients and families with outstanding care, and we are very pleased with the findings of this outcomes research that indicates sustained healing," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer. "Gathering outcomes data allows us to make more strategic and tailored decisions for our clients, and we are wholly dedicated to collecting, sharing, and applying data to improve care for every individual."

Notably, Newport's PHQ-9 results indicate that clients went from severe or moderate depression to none or minimal. While research has shown that depression remission rates average between 35 and 40 percent post-treatment across the industry, 86 percent (more than twice the average) of Newport clients show clinically significant recovery from depression post-discharge. Additionally, Newport's success rate in anxiety treatment is as much as three times greater than average recovery rates from anxiety disorders.

"Newport was founded to address the lack of comprehensive, clinically sophisticated care for teens and young adults struggling with mental health issues, and these outcomes confirm that we are exceedingly successful in fulfilling this mission," said Jamison Monroe, Founder and Chairman of Newport Healthcare.

The just-released report compiles data collected in 2019. The company plans to continue collaborating with research institutions to collect outcomes data and evaluate treatment efficacy as part of its vision to be the innovative leader in evidence-based, sustainable behavioral healthcare.

