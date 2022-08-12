A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

A 38-year-old Newport man is in custody after allegedly attempting to attack another man with an incendiary device and a shotgun.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 8000 block of South Huron River Drive in Berlin Township, South Rockwood, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a report of a male subject who had reportedly attacked another man with an incendiary device. When attempts to ignite the device failed, the suspect allegedly produced and discharged a shotgun before fleeing the scene in his vehicle prior to deputies' arrival.

Once on scene, deputies conducted an initial investigation where they gathered information and evidence that helped identify the suspect as 38-year-old James Michael Pattenaude. Deputies reportedly determined this was an isolated incident where the suspect and victim are known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, deputies later located the suspect at his residence in Newport, where he was arrested and lodged in the Monroe County Jail.

On Thursday, Pattenaude was arraigned in 1st District Court on the following felony charges:

Count 1 - Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines

Count 2 - Manufacture/Possession of an Incendiary Device

Count 3 - Discharge a Firearm from a Moving Vehicle

Count 4 - Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Count 5 - Felon in Possession of Ammunition

Count 6 - Felonious Assault

Counts 7 through 10 - Felony Firearm

Bond was set at $50.000.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Newport man arrested for felonious assault