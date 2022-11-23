A Newport man who led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase before coming to an abrupt halt was arrested and lodged in jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and first began near War and Newport roads. Due to recent reports of criminal activity, Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community when he noticed a Pontiac stopped at the intersection for an extended period of time. Moments later, the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.

Deputies reported a traffic stop was initiated when the driver committed several traffic violations, however the driver quickly accelerated and failed to stop. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed eastbound on Newport to southbound I-75 and eventually to northbound I-275, exiting at Telegraph Road. The driver then turned southbound onto N. Telegraph and entered the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Community, where he continued to the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community. During the incident the driver struck several curbs and trash cans while attempting to avoid capture.

Upon reaching the 8700 block of Ashlynn Drive, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop. The driver was immediately taken into custody and arrested without further incident.

The driver was identified as a 39-year-old man from Newport. He was lodged at the Monroe County Jail for fleeing and eluding, possession of suspected narcotics and several traffic offenses. The name of the suspect is being withheld pending formal arraignment in First District Court.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7700.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Newport man arrested after police chase