Newport man arrested after Post Falls shooting, alleged crime spree

Dec. 2—A 31-year-old Newport, Washington, man is accused of shooting two people, stealing multiple vehicles and eluding law enforcement before he was arrested Wednesday in North Idaho.

Tisen Sterkel was taken into custody by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on more than 12 felony charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery, robbery, burglary and eluding. His bail is set at $2 million.

The Post Falls Police Department received numerous reports around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday of a shooting at Kokopelli Coffee on Idaho state Highway 41, according to a Post Falls police news release. The two victims of the shooting were taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene and are reported to be in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, an armed carjacking was reported at Highway 53 and North McGuire Road. The alleged stolen white pickup and was seen driving westbound on the highway.

During the investigation, it was learned the vehicle was abandoned near a residence on Greensferry Road near Hayden Avenue, and the suspect allegedly had stolen another vehicle, which he drove to the carjacking location.

Several units tried to stop Sterkel, the sheriff's office said, but he reportedly continued driving in a field between Pleasant View Road and McGuire Road, south of Highway 53. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was disabled and Sterkel was arrested, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said Sterkel was allegedly involved in the shooting in Post Falls.

It said it no one else is believed to be involved in the crimes and there are no threats to the public.