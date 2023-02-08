Newport man charged with fatally shooting cousin at Transit Center

A Newport man has been charged with fatally shooting his cousin Monday morning in an SUV at the Newport Transit Center.

Washington County sheriff’s investigators arrested Sylvester Tremaine Jones, 37, at his home Monday night in connection with the killing of Terrell Eshawn McIntyre, a 39-year-old from Coon Rapids who was found in his SUV dead of multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Jones was charged Tuesday with second-degree intentional murder-not premeditated. He remains jailed and is scheduled to go before a judge on the charge Wednesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found what they believe is the murder weapon in Jones’ bedroom, and he later admitted to the killing. A motive was not in the complaint.

Deputies were called to the transit center parking lot — located at 250 Red Rock Crossing, south of Interstate 494 — after a witness saw a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of an SUV, and a pool of blood on the ground.

Deputies found a black 2016 Ford Escape with the front driver’s side door open and McIntyre slumped in the driver’s seat with his left leg hanging out of the SUV. He was dead.

Multiple spent .22-caliber bullet casings were found inside the SUV and on the ground just outside of it. The SUV had no damage to suggest that shots were fired through the vehicle from outside of it, the complaint said.

A sheriff’s detective interviewed the 911 caller, who said that he had seen a man walking from the direction of the SUV toward the adjacent apartment complex. A review of nearby video surveillance backed up what the caller said he saw.

Detectives reviewed sheriff’s office records and learned that a vehicle owned by McIntyre was driven by Jones when he “came in contact with law enforcement” on Aug. 17, according to the complaint, which did not mention what the incident entailed.

Detectives also learned the SUV had been issued a parking ticket on Nov. 15 when it was parked in front of Jones’ home in the 1700 block of First Avenue North, approximately three blocks from the transit station.

Story continues

A detective spoke with a relative of McIntyre and was told that he and Jones were cousins.

Deputies reviewed video surveillance from the apartment complex near the transit station parking lot. It showed that McIntyre arrived at the lot in the SUV at 9:34 a.m. and that 10 minutes later Jones got into the passenger seat. Approximately 19 seconds later, Jones got out and walked out of the camera’s view.

During a search of Jones’ residence, detectives found in his bedroom a Sig Sauer .22-caliber handgun on the floor, several boxes of ammunition and clothes that matched those the suspect was seen on video wearing. Jones was home when the search warrant was served and he was arrested.

In an interview, Jones said he had exchanged text messages with McIntyre about meeting at the apartment complex parking lot and that his cousin was supposed to bring him to a Target store. He said he shot McIntyre between eight and 10 times.

Seven bullets or bullet fragments were recovered from McIntyre’s body during an autopsy. The multiple gunshots included one to the right side of his body that caused damage to his lungs, aorta and esophagus. A second gunshot entered his leg and severed his femoral artery.

“Any loss of life is an incredible shock to the community, and I am proud of the dedicated investigators and law enforcement partners who worked so hard to bring closure to all those involved,” Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said in a statement. “Our community partnerships were instrumental in helping to quickly solve this crime and I am thankful to all of those who assisted in this investigation.”

Minnesota court records show Jones has one felony conviction. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with an altered serial number and was sentenced to 15 days in the Ramsey County workhouse, 100 hours of community service and five years of probation.

Related Articles