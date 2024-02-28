Newport man charged with setting mansion fire, carjacking Salve Regina student

Newport Police have arrested a suspect connected to a fire that broke out at Newport's largest privately owned estate.

Seaview Terrace, also known as the Carey Mansion, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Once crews were able to put out the fire, police arrested 25-year-old Foster Krupa, of Annandale Avenue, and charged him with 15 criminal charges, including arson.

According to a press release, Krupa allegedly attempted to carjack a Salve Regina student’s vehicle by pointing a fishing spear at her and ordering her out of her car that same morning. The car was recovered, unoccupied, with “heavy front end damage” on Wickham Road, near Brenton Road. Krupa was located near the crash and, according to police, allegedly struggled with the officers in the process of getting arrested, leading to additional charges.

Seaview Terrace in Newport.

As police worked on the carjacking situation, the Newport Fire Department received reports from Seaview Terrace’s sprinkler system. After putting out several fires in the mansion's basement, the Fire Marshall concluded the fires were consistent with arson.

Several cars parked near the mansion showed evidence of vandalism, according to the police.

Krupa, who was linked to these crimes by Newport Police, was arraigned Wednesday morning at Newport District Court. He has been charged with six felonies; robbery, arson, breaking and entering, larceny over $1,500 and two counts of felony assault, as well as nine misdemeanors; five counts of vandalism, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest and duty to stop in an accident involving a motor vehicle.

In addition to being the city’s largest privately owned estate, Seaview Terrace is the fifth largest estate in the city and was used as the exterior for the fictional Collinwood Mansion in the 1960s television show "Dark Shadows." Originally constructed in Washington, D.C., the building was relocated, brick by brick, to Newport in 1923.

The mansion was listed for sale in 2021 for nearly $30 million. It’s currently owned by a real estate holding company.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Seaview Terrance fire set by Newport man, police alledge