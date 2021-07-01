Newport man convicted in South St. Paul shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 injured

Jun. 30—A jury deliberated for 90 minutes this week before convicting Jerome Deshawn Misters of shooting two men last summer in South St. Paul, killing one.

The 36-year-old Misters, of Newport, was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder Tuesday in Dakota County District Court. He will be sentenced Sept. 15.

Misters fatally shot Matthew Perkins, 33, of St. Paul, and seriously injured a 36-year-old man from Bayport, on Aug. 17, according to Dakota County prosecutors. Perkins and Misters had gotten into an argument over a woman, leading to an in-person confrontation around 4 a.m. in the 600 block of 17th Avenue North in South St. Paul.

A witness told police that Misters had gotten into an argument with Perkins over a woman and that Perkins "blamed Misters for ruining his life," the complaint states. "Misters asked Perkins if they could meet and talk about it."

After a heated argument in front of a house, Misters shot Perkins five times. Perkins died.

A witness "looked down the street and observed Misters standing over Perkins and shooting him in what the officer interpreted as execution style," the complaint stated.

Perkin's cousin, who had arrived at the scene with Perkins, was shot as Misters chased him down the street, according to the complaint. The cousin survived after undergoing surgery.

"I wish to express my gratitude to the witnesses who came forward and helped police identify Mr. Misters and who (testified) at his trial," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena in a statement. "I am grateful for the jury's verdict in this matter and that Mr. Misters will be held accountable for his actions."