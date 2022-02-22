Newport man dead following stabbing. Here's what we know.
NEWPORT — A 43-year-old Newport man died Monday at Newport Hospital after suffering multiple knife wounds, Newport police said in a press release Tuesday.
Police identified the man as Davide Semenza.
Here's what we know about the incident thus far, per police:
The Newport Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Monday around 3:47 p.m. for two men fighting. Both were bleeding in the area of Dudley Avenue.
Semenza was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. He suffered his injuries at 12 Dudley Avenue.
The second man, who police have not identified, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He did not suffer stab wounds.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Newport, RI, stabbing death. What we know.