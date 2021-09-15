Newport man sentenced in fatal 2020 execution-style shooting in South St. Paul

Sep. 15—A 37-year-old Newport man has been sentenced to more than 55 years in prison for shooting two men last summer in South St. Paul — killing one execution-style — following a dispute over a woman, according to prosecutors.

Dakota County District Judge Timothy McManus on Wednesday sentenced Jerome Deshawn Misters to 40 years for the execution-style murder of Matthew Perkins, 33, of St. Paul. He was also sentenced to 15 years and 5 months for the attempted murder of Perkins' cousin, a 36-year-old Bayport man who seriously injured. McManus ordered Misters to serve the sentences consecutively, and also pay $7,500 in restitution.

A jury on June 29 deliberated for 90 minutes before convicting Misters of second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated) and second-degree attempted murder with intent (not premeditated).

Perkins and Misters had gotten into an argument over a woman, leading to an in-person confrontation in the 600 block of North 17th Avenue around 4 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness told police that Misters had gotten into an argument with Perkins over a woman and that Perkins "blamed Misters for ruining his life," the complaint read. "Misters asked Perkins if they could meet and talk about it."

After a heated argument in front of a house, Misters shot Perkins five times.

A witness "looked down the street and observed Misters standing over Perkins and shooting him in what the officer interpreted as execution style," the complaint read.

Perkins' cousin, who had arrived at the scene with Perkins, was shot in the abdomen and arm as Misters chased him down the street, according to the complaint.

Several area residents told police officers they saw a man running from the scene. Officers found a Glock 48 9mm handgun in a storm sewer. About three hours after the shooting, Perkins was arrested at a hotel.

"The sentence issued by Judge McManus was warranted in this case given the senseless violence perpetrated by Misters against two separate victims," Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement.