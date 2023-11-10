Newport murder: Life for man who murdered his mum

A murderer who killed his mother in a "frenzied attack" has been jailed for life.

Lewis Bush, 26, of Moorland Park, Newport, killed Kelly Pitt, 44 in a "ferocious and sustained assault" at her home and "fled the scene".

Ms Pitt was found by police at Sandalwood Court at about 11:30 on 12 May.

Judge Daniel Williams said Bush must serve at least 16 years before he could be considered for parole.

Bush previously denied murder but changed his plea ahead of his scheduled trial in October.

Newport Crown Court heard how paramedics were called to Sandalwood Court following a 999 call by a neighbour.

Chris Rees KC, prosecuting, said the flat door was open and "it looked as if Kelly Pitt had been battered".

She was found on a blood-soaked bed, covered in a duvet, and was declared dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination by Dr Edwards Williams found "severe blunt-force trauma to the head, neck and trunk".

Ms Pitt suffered internal bleeding and 41 rib fractures and mirror glass and clumps of hair were found around her body.

Mr Rees described her as a "vulnerable woman with alcohol issues" who was 5ft 5in and "in no position to fight off the attack".

Blood on the pyjama trousers worn by Ms Pitt matched that of Bush and Mr Rees said the victim "would have suffered considerable physical pain before her death".

On 10 May, the mother-of-three - whose daughter Lauren had previously died - made a call to her daughter Jordan on which Bush could be heard verbally assaulting her.

Her last words to her daughter were a plea that she call the police, but she never made that call.

Throughout that evening and the following morning of 11 May, Jordan Bush sent messages to her mother asking her if she was OK.

'Left her for dead'

When they stopped being delivered, she called her but each time her brother answered and said their mum was unwell in bed and was "in no fit state" to see her.

Mr Rees said he "left her there for dead" and CCTV footage showed Bush at a nearby cash point and buying a bottle of lager on 12 May.

When Jordan Bush's partner, Kieran Saunders, went to check on Ms Pitt, he found her body and shouted to a neighbour to call for help.

At the time of the murder, Bush was subject to bail conditions for assaulting his mum in February and was banned from contacting her or entering Sandalwood Court but she had repeatedly reported him coming to her house and acting aggressively.

He also had multiple previous convictions, including for battery against his mother and sister and Mr Rees said Ms Pitt was "subjected to domestic violence... for many years," by Bush.

He was circulated as wanted by police before being arrested outside a police station.

On being told of his mother's death he replied: "What? My mum is dead? Seriously? You're joking me?"

He was interviewed by police nine times and gave no comment.

Police attended the scene in Sandalwood Court, Newport, on 12 May where Kelly Pitt had been declared dead

Reading a victim impact statement, Jordan Bush said her mother was "caring, loving, funny and bubbly" and described her as a "warm welcoming lady who made sure everyone was well looked after".

She said she did not call the police when asked because she thought things would be sorted by the next day, as they had been previously.

"I have to live with that guilt every day," she said.

Addressing her brother in the dock, she added: "Our mother will never get to see her granddaughter grow up because of what you did.

"I am now alone without a mum, sister or brother because you are no brother of mine."

Caroline Rees, defending, said the murder was not premeditated and her client pleaded guilty before trial.

Judge Daniel Williams told Bush: "That Kelly's life should end as it did is a wrong that no sentence will right."