Newport News attorney, substitute judge sentenced to 4 years on federal tax fraud charges

A former Newport News attorney and substitute judge was sentenced to more than four years in prison last week for evading taxes owed by her husband’s Hampton business.

Nosuk Pak Kim was ordered to pay $869,000 in back taxes to the IRS — as she agreed in a plea agreement — and was fined $200,000.

Kim, 61, practiced law for 31 years, including 25 years as an immigration attorney in Oyster Point. She taught at the College of William & Mary law school and served as a substitute judge in Newport News.

She pleaded guilty in July to two counts of federal tax evasion, for the years 2015 and 2016. Federal prosecutors had charged Kim with evading taxes on some $2.2 million in income from her husband’s company, I-Tek, which provided T-shirts and various trinkets to the military.

The Richmond courtroom of U.S. District Judge David Novak, who handed down the penalties, was packed last Thursday, with people from many walks of life supporting Kim. Her attorney, Timothy Clancy, submitted 45 reference letters on her behalf.

Several local attorneys wrote letters, as did former Hampton Mayor Molly Joseph Ward, her family and others. Many noted her work founding the Peninsula School for Autism 12 years ago.

Laura Abbitt, a co-founder of that school, said Kim “has a deep passion for protecting this vulnerable population,” including Kim’s 28-year-old autistic son, Ben.

“Ben has always lived at home with family and goes directly to Nosuk with every need he has,” Abbitt wrote, saying Kim “is extremely patient and loving with Ben.”

Ben Kim submitted a handwritten letter to the court, saying his mother makes him delicious meals, takes him to museums, and helps him with reading and puzzles. “I love my mom! I love my home!” he wrote. “My mom is good. My mom is nice ... She makes me happy!”

Kim’s husband, Beyung Kim, also wrote a letter, saying his own “shortsighted, bad decisions, manipulations and overbearing demands” were to blame for what happened.

Clancy said Kim spoke before her sentencing and accepted “complete and total responsibility” for what she did. “She said she was ashamed and embarrassed and certainly sorry,” Clancy said. “She realized she let a lot of people down.”

Clancy said he emphasized that Kim is “a remarkable woman who’s done a lot in the Tidewater community,” including not only her work as an immigration lawyer but also as a founder the school for autism.

Kim faced up to 10 years behind bars, but sentencing guidelines called for between 46 and 57 months.

Federal prosecutors said while committing fraud, the Kims “lived a life of luxury in their waterfront home on the James River,” with money coming in from the law practice, importing business and real estate holdings.

“By evading the assessment of her income taxes, the defendant enriched herself at the expense of the rest of us,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing paper. ”This was not a crime of necessity ... and was in disregard of one of her most basic obligations as a citizen of the United States.”

Still, prosecutors asked for a sentence of 46 months, at the low end of the sentencing guidelines. Clancy, meantime, asked for a sentence below the guidelines.

But Novak went above both recommendations, giving Kim 52 months. He noted Kim held positions requiring public trust as a substitute judge and a member of Virginia State Bar disciplinary committee, and used her attorney trust account to launder money.

Beyung Kim, 63, was convicted of conspiracy charges in 2021 for falsely telling the Department of Defense his company was run by a military veteran — thereby qualifying for set asides — and telling them the goods were “Made in the USA” when they were in fact made in China.

He’s serving a four-year federal prison sentence and has been ordered to pay $7.6 million.

Nosuk Kim is being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail and will soon be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Novak asked that she be held as close to Virginia as possible.

