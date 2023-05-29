Newport News bus monitor assaulted autistic student, allowed him off bus half-naked, lawsuit alleges

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Matthew Harvey went to pick up his son at a Newport News school bus stop on Sept. 30.

But when the 9-year-old boy — who is autistic and doesn’t communicate verbally — walked off the bus, Harvey was shocked to see him naked from the waist down.

“He was outraged,” said Harvey’s attorney, Jacob Murov. “He immediately contacted the school to notify them. He was obviously humiliated, not only for his son but also for himself.”

Harvey, 34, later learned his son was struck in the face by a bus monitor on the way home from the Center for Autism at Kiln Creek Elementary School, according to a $15 million lawsuit brought by Harvey on his son’s behalf.

“The facts regarding this case are beyond appalling and shock the conscience,” Murov wrote in the complaint, filed May 5 in Newport News Circuit Court.

After being slapped, the boy pulled off his pants and diaper as the bus run continued — with the bus monitor twice telling him “she wished she could ‘whip his tail,’” the lawsuit contends.

But neither the bus monitor nor driver attempted to put the boy’s pants or diaper back on, the complaint said. When they got to the boy’s stop, the lawsuit said, they didn’t ask his father to come onto the bus to help. Instead, they simply allowed the child off the bus.

The lawsuit says the autistic boy, listed in the complaint only by his initials, has “severe cognitive disabilities” and “suffers from seizure disorders.”

The complaint also said the bus monitor, Patti Washington, 62, referred to Harvey’s 9-year-old son as “a monkey” and “an animal” during a bus-ride conversation she had with the bus driver the day before.

Though those names weren’t spoken directly to the boy, Murov contends the conversation was within the boy’s earshot at the front of the bus. The bus monitor is Black, as is the boy.

“It’s offensive whether it comes from a Black person or a white person,” Murov said of the derogatory names.

The attorney said the lawsuit’s assertions are backed by video footage from both days on the school bus as well as a letter from the school division to the bus monitor.

But the lawsuit said that despite clear violations of School Board policy, the school division merely gave the bus monitor and driver warnings rather than terminating them: They are no longer serving the autistic school, but are working other school bus routes.

Listed as defendants in the case are Washington, bus driver Deborah Richardson, and the Newport News School Board — the seven-member panel that oversees Newport News Public Schools.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the school division, declined to comment on the pending lawsuit, but wrote in an email: “The school division remains committed to ensuring the well-being and care of all students.”

School Board Chairwoman Lisa Surles-Law did not return a phone call. Washington and Richardson could not be immediately reached, and it’s not clear whether the school division has hired attorneys to represent them.

The Daily Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request through Price last week for the footage from the school bus as well as the letter to Washington from a supervisor about the incident. The school system has not yet responded to the request.

Apart from the civil lawsuit, Harvey went to a Newport News magistrate last fall to swear out a criminal warrant against Washington for assault and battery.

“My son was assaulted,” Harvey wrote in a criminal complaint. “He was punched and slapped. He is autistic, cannot speak. She pushed him towards the front of the bus, halfway naked.”

He added that the school division sent a video of the incident to Child Protective Services.

But during a Jan. 3 hearing, court records show, Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Shawn W. Overbey found Washington not guilty of the misdemeanor charge.

Murov wasn’t at that hearing, but said Harvey told him the full surveillance video of the bus ride wasn’t played. The prosecutor at the hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Lewis, couldn’t be reached Friday on what led to the acquittal. A transcript isn’t available.

Murov hasn’t yet obtained the bus surveillance videos in question, but said the school division allowed Harvey to come to the school transportation building to watch them. Harvey was accompanied by another attorney, Murov’s father, Kenny Murov, who also viewed the footage.

Following Harvey’s complaints to the school after the Sept. 30 incident, Susan Moore — the supervisor of special needs for the school system’s transportation division — wrote a detailed letter to Washington on Dec 6.

Aside from the issues surrounding the 9-year-old, the complaint says the letter notes that Washington is also seen on the surveillance footage “grabbing another student by the strap of his neck and jerking him down into his seat as he boarded the bus.”

According to the complaint, Moore’s letter called Washington’s overall conduct “callous,” and said it was in violation of “numerous” School Board policies. Jacob Murov said Washington signed that letter, acknowledging her actions.

The lawsuit asserts that the Newport News School Board allowing Washington and Richardson to continue working on its school buses “demonstrates a complete disregard of prudence” regarding child safety as well as a “willful and wanton disregard” for students’ rights.

The lawsuit contends the autistic boy has suffered pain and suffering, mental anguish, humiliation, and other injuries as a result of the school system’s actions. Aside from $15 million in compensatory damages, the suit also asks for punitive damages, back interest, a reimbursement for the cost of the litigation, and “other relief as justice may require.”

The case has been assigned to Newport News Circuit Judge Bryant L. Sugg, with a response from the school system due this week.

