Newport News forum to focus on parenting in response to youth violence, crime

Newport News Councilwoman Tina L. Vick wants to reduce gun violence, crime and bad behavior among the city’s youth and is trying to get parents involved in finding a solution.

She will host a free “Let’s Talk Parenting” program Wednesday evening, which seeks to answer the question “What does real parent/caregiver support look like?”

During a City Council meeting last week, Vick said she wanted to have the meeting because “we are all” concerned about crimes in the city — particularly those involving young people. She said in addition to shootings, some youth are causing problems that negatively impact “the elderly” in the community.

“And so, I have watched over the years, that whenever there’s a problem, people blame the police,” Vick said. “They blame the government, they blame the schools. But I feel until we can include the parents and the community, we won’t have a complete way to find solutions ... that can help our children.”

Vick told the Daily Press her concerns about gun violence among youth predate the January shooting at Richneck Elementary School, when a 6-year-old brought a gun to school and critically injured a teacher. She said she has heard concerns from parents and teachers about disruptive behavior and fighting.

“Look at our schools, some teachers will say they’re leaving because of children’s behavior — that the children’s behavior has gotten out of control,” she said.

Gun violence has also taken a toll on teenagers in the city this year. Two 18-year-olds were killed earlier this month in a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Newmarket neighborhood. Last month, an 18-year-old Heritage High School student was shot and killed.

Police report eight homicides in Newport News so far this year.

Vick aims to provide parents, caregivers, and future parents useful information to raise their children and says the program is part of an effort “to heal our children and communities.”

“It’s really just a means to be able to hear your ideas, to be able to talk about what is it that we can do, because as citizens, we have to figure out that we can’t just keep watching things happen,” Vick said. “But we have to be a part of the solutions to make our communities better.”

The program, which is being moderated by Darlene Walker, CEO of Catapult Parent Education, LLC, will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, 570 McLawhorne Dr. in Newport News.

For more information, citizens can call 757-926-8634 or email tvick@nnva.gov.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com