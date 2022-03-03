Newport News jury convicts former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier of killing workplace rival’s husband

A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of another carrier’s husband — a killing that stemmed from a long-running feud between two female postal workers.

After a three-day trial last week, a jury in Newport News Circuit Court deliberated for less than an hour before finding Tashara Mone Jackson, 31, guilty in the April 2021 slaying of Salahud-Din Ibn “Sal” Shabazz.

Shabazz — lone among the group in not working for the Postal Service — was shot and killed just after 2 a.m. April 7 in the front doorway at his Menchville area home.

Prosecutors said Jackson wasn’t the shooter, but she enlisted another U.S. Postal Service carrier, Jeremy Todd Pettway, 41, to go with her to the Shabazz household that early morning.

Jackson’s conviction follows the mistrial declared in the case against Pettway last year.

The slaying, prosecutors asserted, stemmed from a long-running feud that Jackson was having with Shabazz’s wife, mail carrier Jacqueline “Jacquie” Shabazz. There were several workplace issues between the two women, with Jacquie Shabazz acknowledging she was having an extramarital relationship with another mail carrier whose wife was close friends with Jackson.

A string of incidents between the two women escalated in March 2021, when Jackson and Jacquie Shabazz exchanged words outside a Newport News nail salon. Shabazz admitted to slashing Jackson’s tires as Jackson was getting her nails done.

A few days later, Jacquie Shabazz’s car was vandalized in the family’s driveway when they were out of town. Her SUV was spray-painted, its tires were slashed, and an object was stuffed into the gas tank.

When the Shabazzes came home, they learned Jackson would be attending a party that night at Harpoon Larry’s restaurant on April 6 and went there to confront her. Witnesses said Sal Shabazz pointed a Taser at others to keep them at bay while his wife and Jackson fought in the parking lot. Jackson would tell police later that Sal Shabazz kicked her during the altercation.

Following the fight, Jacquie Shabazz and the couple’s four daughters went to a York County motel for the night for their safety. Sal Shabazz — who was intoxicated at the time ― decided to stay home.

Jacquie Shabazz testified she was talking on the phone with her husband when he got a knock on the door at about 2 a.m. When he went to answer, she said, she heard a brief exchange, followed by gunfire.

Shabazz was found dead just inside of his front door, with four cartridge casings found on the floor nearby.

Sal Shabazz’s family said he was a U.S. Army veteran who worked as a forklift operator at a local warehouse. He was the father of four daughters with Jacquie Shabazz, and has an older son from a prior relationship.

At last week’s trial, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrea Booden and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jacqueline Donner contended that Jackson had picked up Pettway, then drove to the Shabazzes’ home to retaliate for the restaurant fight.

Police detective Trevor Buchanan showed the jury an extensive video presentation in which he superimposed cellphone tracking data from both Jackson’s and Pettway’s phones onto a satellite map.

The tracking data showed the two phones came together near Pettway’s home. Video surveillance from traffic cameras in the area showed what appears to be Jackson’s SUV on Jefferson Avenue, headed in the direction of Menchville.

Buchanan combined that with Ring home security footage that shows a shadowy figure leaving the SUV and walking toward the Shabazzes’ house. The SUV then fled the area with its lights out.

Pettway’s and Jackson’s cellphones lost network connection at the same time, with prosecutors saying they turned them off to cover their tracks.

In the days following the shooting, Jackson texted Pettway that he “was there” for her when no one else was, and “you didn’t hesitate.” When he texted back that he was “the protector,” Jackson replied they were “Bonnie and Clyde forever.”

Pettway later texted Jackson that police had done a search at his house but didn’t find his gun. He said he “got rid of it” by giving it to a female mail carrier friend. Police later found the gun under that woman’s bed.

Prosecutors said it was Jackson, not Pettway, who had issues with the Shabazzes, and that she was clearly involved in the crime.

“Those text messages showed that she knew what had happened, that she knew what was going to happen, and was fully participating in it,” Booden said.

It was significant, the prosecutor said, that Jackson referred to her and Pettway as “Bonnie and Clyde” ― the infamous criminal couple that committed robberies and killed several police officers and others during the Great Depression.

“We are criminal actors together,” Booden said the reference meant. “We’re doing this together.”

But Jackson’s attorney, Timothy Clancy, said his client was an “accessory after the fact” — helping Pettway to get away — but that she wasn’t involved in the slaying.

“Where’s the evidence that my client agreed ahead of time that Pettway was going to have a weapon and go out and kill Sal Shabazz?” Clancy said he asked the jury. “Isn’t it just as likely they were going out to vandalize the car again?”

Though Pettway clearly carried out the killing, Clancy said, all Jackson did was help him afterward. “That’s accessory after the fact,” he said.

But the jury sided with the prosecution — taking only 50 minutes to find Jackson guilty on the first-degree murder and murder conspiracy counts. She faces up to life in prison at her sentencing in June.

A trial against Pettway in November — featuring much of the same evidence — ended in a hung jury on the murder and gun charges, though he was found guilty of conspiracy. He has a new trial slated for early April.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com