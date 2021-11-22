Newport News man arrested in connection to midtown killing

Police arrested a Newport News man in connection to a homicide last week.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Nov. 15, in the 9000th block of Jefferson Avenue, near Jefferson Lab.

Police searched the surrounding area and found Melvon Kendell Ivey, 33, of Newport News suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead minutes later.

The Newport News Police Department, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals office, apprehended Antoine Knightnor of Newport News.

“It is a relief to all involved to have him in custody and hopefully will help bring some closure to the victim and his family, “ Chief Steve Drews said.

Knightnor is facing multiple charges, including second degree murder, felony use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

