Newport News man faces multiple charges for allegedly attacking police on Jan. 6

A Newport News man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly pepper spraying police officers in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol building during the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Matthew Stallings, 34, is charged one felony count each of obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, engaging in violence against a person while using a deadly or dangerous weapon, and assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer. His misdemeanor counts include disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, engaging in physical violence on the Capitol grounds, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building resulting in significant bodily injury.

The FBI identified Stallings through a combination of surveillance footage from the scene and footage from his YouTube channel, according to court documents. The video showed an individual, who investigators believe to be Stallings wearing a military vest as well as a tan military helmet with a flashlight and black and white Gadsden patch on the side, spraying a full canister of pepper spray at police before throwing the empty can at them amid the chaos unfolding at the opening of the tunnel.

Video obtained by the FBI shows Stallings, with the same helmet and clothing, explaining to other rioters that he was glad he invested in the helmet. At one point, someone asks him if he “planned for this,” to which Stallings replies “yes,” according to court documents.

A helmet similar to the one Stallings was wearing on Jan. 6 is seen in the background of one of his YouTube videos.

Court documents show Stallings’ YouTube channel listed his email address publicly, and Google provided records to investigators showing that a mobile device associated with his email address was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6 near the Lower West Terrace from about 3:59 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The mobile device also led investigators to an address in Newport News, which they confirmed was where Stallings was living using public records. An FBI agent observed Stallings at this address, according to court documents. Further confirmation of Stallings’ identity came, the agent reported in the criminal complaint, when the Newport News Fire Department responded to a fire in the detached garage at his residence, and Stallings identified himself as living there.

Stallings was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is one of the more than 1,300 people charged across the country for their actions on Jan. 6. More than 460 of those are charged with felony counts related to assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

