Newport News man gets 3 years in prison after making threats to kill politicians

A Newport News man was sentenced last week to more than three years behind bars after sending dozens of emails threatening graphic violence against politicians.

Steve M. Cochran, 43, threatened senators, a governor, a former U.S. president and others with death and violence early last year, according to federal court documents filed in the case.

Cochran’s defense attorney said there was no evidence Cochran intended to actually commit the violence he threatened. But the detailed threats, which contained foul language and were quoted verbatim in court documents, included references to assassination, torture and mutilation — including one threat to butcher a U.S. senator and put the lawmaker’s head on a stick.

“The defendant’s threats were extremely graphic and an order of magnitude worse than many threat cases,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Coleman wrote in a sentencing memo.

Cochran pleaded guilty in February to two counts of threatening federal officials, with U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson sentencing him to 41 months.

The politicians’ names are not included in court documents. But Cochran appears to hold anti-Trump views, writing to one politician and referring to lying “Retrumplicans.” He also wrote to a “former president of the United States” in June 2021, telling him to keep holding rallies because it would be easier to shoot him.

“Ronald Reagan lived but you won’t,” Cochran wrote. “You heard of John Hinkley?!?!?! WELL, THERE’S GONNA BE A NEW JOHN HINKLEY ONLY DIFFERENCE IS RONALD REAGAN SURVIVED BUT YOU WILL NOT!!”

A statement of facts filed with the plea agreement said Cochran made more than 60 threats to politicians in nine months of 2021.

Cochran’s anger stemmed from his preoccupation with news coverage about the pandemic and a “perceived lack of efforts” by some politicians “in safeguarding the public” from the dangers, Cochran’s public defender wrote in a sentencing memo.

Cochran told one governor in June 2021 that he “will not live past August!!! No threat it’s a GUARANTEEE and PROMISE!!” and then told him he’d watch family members get “raped and slaughtered.” In another case, Cochran told a U.S. senator he should be “hanging from a tree like a Christmas ornament.”

An attorney with the federal public defender’s office had Cochran’s mental health evaluated by a medical provider, who diagnosed him with “adjustment disorder” from the “quarantine conditions” of the pandemic.

Cochran, who was living with his wife and son at the time, “spent considerable time watching the news” and “became frustrated by what he saw,” the prosecution memo said. A medical provider “opined that the defendant’s threats were the product of his low IQ combined with a ‘perfect storm of stressors,’” the memo added.

Over the years, Cochran has had a series of mostly low-level criminal convictions. But the prosecution highlighted a 2010 Newport News case in which he threatened his wife 12 times, stating “I got plenty of bullets” and “believe me you are marked.”

Cochran’s attorney, Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender Keith Kimball, wrote in a court filing that Cochran lost his father suddenly when he was 6 and lost a daughter — who was born blind and deaf — three months after birth. But Cochran didn’t own any guns and wasn’t stalking anyone, Kimball added, saying there’s no evidence he intended to actually commit the violence he threatened.

“Without any thought to the consequences, he impulsively sent the emails to vent his frustration,” Kimball wrote. “He did not think the emails would actually be read as he did not think himself to be anyone important.”

When an investigator called Cochran about some of the emails, he at first denied sending them, court documents said. But then he called back and said he did. Cochran also cooperated with FBI agents who showed up at his house, including showing them the emails on his cellphone.

“Cochran repeatedly referred to himself as a ‘bonehead’ and stated he gets so wrapped up in politics and the things he reads and sees on the media and ends up sending dumb emails,” FBI agent Chris Hartmann wrote in an interview report in December 2021.

Hartmann said Cochran told agents he would never act on anything.

Cochran — who works as a house painter for a local company — expressed remorse and shame to a probation officer and a doctor evaluating him, court documents state. Kimball said his client has also taken steps to improve, with his now-estranged wife saying he’s consistently paid child support since March.

Prosecutors asked Jackson to sentence Cochran to three years behind bars, while Kimball asked for probation and no prison time. Jackson went a little higher than the prosecution’s request, giving Cochran three years and five months.

