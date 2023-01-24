Newport News man ID’d in Hampton shooting

Hampton police identified the 46-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound Monday morning.

Police found James Thompson of Newport News lying near the road around the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and Parrish Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound at about 6 a.m. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were responding to a report of someone trespassing in the area, near Greenlawn Cemetery.

No further information has been made available. Anyone with knowledge about this shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com