Newport News man who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt at U.S. Capitol riot pleads guilty

Robert Keith Packer, the U.S. Capitol rioter best known for wearing a shirt with the words “Camp Auschwitz” emblazoned on it, pleaded guilty Wednesday to joining the crowd as it stormed the building.

Packer, 57, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing during a hearing presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington, D.C. Sentencing is scheduled for April 7.

The crime — the most common one that Capitol rioters have pleaded guilty to — carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Packer, of Newport News, has agreed to pay $500 in restitution, which has also been typical in U.S. Capitol riot cases, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst said during the video conference hearing.

According to a summary of the evidence provided by prosecutors , Packer attended a rally for then President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, then marched to the U.S. Capitol with thousands of others rally attendees.

While inside, Packer went into the U.S. House of Representatives chamber, and was nearby when a U.S. Capitol Police officer shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt , Furst said. He also was in a hallway when a sign for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was removed and destroyed. He spent about 20 minutes in the building, the prosecutor said.

Packer has agreed to cooperate with the FBI in its continued investigation, Furst said. More than 700 people have been charged to date, including 12 from Hampton Roads and neighboring cities and counties.

Packer appeared at the video conferencing hearing from his home in Newport News. He doesn’t have a license to drive at this time, defense attorney Stephen Brennwald said. Brennwald said he recently drove to Packer’s house and spent several hours going over the plea agreement with him.

Packer was allowed to remain free on bond while his sentencing is pending. Furst said he has abided with all the conditions of his bond, and has been compliant throughout the process.

