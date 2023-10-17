Newport News mother sentenced for stabbing children dies by suicide at Hampton Roads Regional Jail

An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail died by suicide Oct. 16, according to officials at the jail.

A news release from superintendent Col. Jeff Vergakis said Sarah Ganoe had been at the facility since May 21, 2021, after being transferred from the jail in Newport News. On Oct. 15, Vergakis said Ganoe had been found in her cell “unresponsive due to her committing an act of self-directed violence” at 4:24 a.m. Jail staff members began life-saving measures, and she had been transported to a local hospital.

At 6:41 p.m. the next day, Ganoe was pronounced dead. In September, she had been sentenced to 37 years for stabbing her children, killing one of them.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com