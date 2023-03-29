Newport News police ask for help identifying car near the scene of a December homicide

The Newport News Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that could be connected to a Dec. 7 homicide.

James Curtis Jones, 32, of Newport News, was found in the area of Oak and Hampton avenues with multiple gunshot wounds. Police received a report of shots fired at 8:34 p.m., Jones was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m.

According to a release from the department, surveillance footage captured a photo of a vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting. Police released a screenshot of the vehicle, a light-colored sedan with a dark front door on the passenger side.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. C.A. Ruhlen at 757-928-4227 or contact the Crime Line anonymously by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

