Newport News police charge 35-year-old man in father’s killing

A 35-year-old man was arrested on charges he fatally shot his father Friday in Newport News.

Newport News police said they got a call at 1:46 p.m. Friday about a shooting in the 400 block of Ashway Cove, off Warwick Boulevard north of the Peninsula Memorial Park cemetery.

Officers arrived at the home four minutes later and found Francis Dale Mullen, 68, wounded inside the house, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Newport News Fire Department medics.

On Monday, police identified Francis Mullen II as the victim’s son and said he’d been arrested in connection with in the fatal shooting. He’s charged with second-degree murder, maliciously shooting in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

