Newport News police identify 21-year-old victim in double shooting

Police identified a 21-year-old Newport News man Tuesday as the victim in a double shooting over the holiday weekend.

Messiah Jarvis Martin was one of two people shot Saturday around 2:20 a.m. in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive. The 21-year-old died at the scene.

A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not released additional details, including information about a suspect or possible motive.

