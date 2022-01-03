Newport News police identify 24-year-old man killed on New Year’s Eve

Police on Monday identified the man who was shot and killed in Newport News on New Year’s Eve — the city’s last homicide of 2021.

Occoneechee N. Meechee Jr., 24, was taken to the hospital after the Dec. 31 shooting on 32nd Street. He died about an hour later.

Police said Monday that the other victim in that shooting was a teenage girl. Her wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Dispatchers received a call around 8:30 p.m. about gunshots fired in the 1200 block of 32nd Street, off Chestnut Avenue, according to a news release from the Newport News Police.

The investigation is still underway, and no one has been arrested in the double shooting. Anyone with information call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

