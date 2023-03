Police have identified two 18-year-old men killed in a double shooting last week in Newport News.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 10:07 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Roam Court, at an apartment complex off of Marshall Avenue.

Police found Damari Hall and Alijah Demonte Gilliam, both of Newport News, with gunshot wounds. Both died at the scene.

