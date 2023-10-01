Newport News police investigate shooting on 36th Street that left one man dead

Police in Newport News are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night on 36th Street.

According to a news release from police, ShotSpotter data recorded gunshots about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the 800 block of 36th Street. At the scene, police said they found a man outside with at least one gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

At this time, the victim has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released what may have led to the shooting or information about potential suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.

