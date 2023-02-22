Newport News police investigating shooting that leaves one man dead

Newport News police are investigating a homicide on Roanoke Avenue.

According to a news release, officers responded just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 pm.

At this time, there is no information about a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757)-247- 2500. People with information can also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1- 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com