Newport News police officer, daycare provider accused of sexual assault say it never happened; lawyers cite mental health concerns about accuser

A Newport News daycare provider said one of the children she used to watch called her urgently in December 2016.

“I need to talk to you about what happened between me, you and Robert,” the then-20-year-old woman told Kristi Lynn Cline, bringing up “the time” they had sex together.

“What? I never had sex with you,” Cline replied, saying she watched the girl in her home when she was younger, but that no sexual relations ever happened.

When the woman replied , “Oh really?” and “I thought we did,” Cline said she continued to say no and “I never touched you.”

“I must be confused,” the woman replied, according to Cline’s account to police in 2019.

The videotape of Cline’s January 2019 interview with two Newport News Police detectives was played in Newport News Circuit Court this week at the trial for Cline and Robert F. Jones, a former Newport News police officer. The sexual assault trial began Monday with testimony from the woman who said the pair abused her repeatedly as a child for more than a year.

Cline and Jones both face several felony sexual assault counts, but they deny any sexual encounters ever took place. Jones testified in his own defense Tuesday.

During Cline’s interview with officers, she said her accuser’s then-husband chimed in on the speaker phone and told her that the woman “has been doing this the past two or three days.” Cline said the then-husband relayed that the woman accused several other men of raping her, including her father-in-law, her brother-in-law, a man named “Mr. G” and others.

In court on Monday, the woman said several other assaults didn’t happen, including those referenced by her husband as well as a supposed rape behind a dumpster in Maryland. But she testified on the stand Monday that the pair sexually assaulted her regularly, beginning when she was 12 years old, for more than a year and a half while she being watched in Cline’s home.

The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press generally do not identify accusers in sexual assault cases without their permission.

Timothy Clancy, a lawyer for Jones, and Ron Smith, a lawyer for Cline, contend the woman is delusional and that the sexual assaults never happened — even if she thinks they did. They contended she made the initial allegations to Cline around the time was involuntarily committed four times for mental health treatment and wasn’t taking her prescribed medications.

Cline said she got off the phone with the woman and called Jones. She said she “asked if he was sitting down,” and told him “you need to be aware of this,” and told him what the woman had said.

On the witness stand on Tuesday, Jones, now 50, testified that the woman got in touch on Facebook Messenger that same day, saying she misses the family. He had previously blocked the girl on Facebook, he said, because of anti-police posts she was posting after an incident in Ferguson, Missouri.

Jones said he asked for the girl’s phone number and called her that morning — recording the conversation with a digital recorder. In the conversation that Jones described as “erratic” and that was played for jurors, the woman said she was afraid that he and Cline “were out to kill me.”

Jones said he replied that “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” He told the girl that if she needed to talk, he was there for her.

Later in the day, Jones said he told his superiors at the Newport News Police Department that a sexual assault report might be filed against him, providing a memo and a copy of the recorded phone call.

The woman filed a sexual assault complaint with the Williamsburg Police Department nearly two years later, in late 2018. That department referred it back to Newport News, ultimately leading to the current charges.

During the 2019 interview, Cline told police the girl began coming to her home daycare in the fall of 2008. Though the girl was 12, older than most of her daycare kids, her mother had caught her with a boy at home and didn’t want her to be home alone.

The girl would help look after feeding and changing the toddlers and would want to participate in the conversations Cline would have with other adults. She said she once took the girl on a trip to Ohio to pick up her other kids.

“She was an attention-driven teenager,” Cline said in the police interview, saying the girl would sometimes wear low-cut tops home from school and would ask Cline questions about sex, such as how old she was when she first had sex. Cline said she advised the girl to dress more modestly.

Jones testified that he met Cline through their sons’ football teams and their families became friends. He said he stopped by Cline’s home for bathroom breaks, explaining that it’s safer for police to take bathroom breaks in private homes than in places such as convenience stores.

Jones testified that he had met the girl about “10 to 15 times” when he’d stop by Cline’s place — and a couple times at a pool party at one of Cline’s neighbor’s houses — but that nothing out of the ordinary ever happened. He testified there were never any sexual relations involving him, Cline and the girl — or between any of them.

Jones said that in early 2017 — a few weeks after his phone call with the girl — he responded to a 911 call involving a “person with a mental issue and a child” at a Denbigh apartment. The woman who answered the door was Cline’s former daycare client.

“She said, ‘Officer Jones! Oh, I miss talking to you,” Jones said. He replied that “you said some ugly things, and I can’t talk to you.”

Jones called another officer to the scene and waited outside while the other officer was inside. The girl ended up being involuntarily committed that day for mental health treatment.

Clancy also introduced binders of dispatch logs showing Jones’ activity throughout each day — when he’d mark himself “active” and “inactive” to respond to calls. The logs showed, the lawyer contended, that Jones wouldn’t have had time to commit the sexual acts at Cline’s home.

Deputy Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Pass, the outside prosecutor brought in to handle the case, said Jones was in most cases marking himself as “active” and “inactive,” implying the assaults were possible.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com