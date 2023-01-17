Newport News police rule Friday’s deaths a ‘murder-suicide’

A man and woman found shot to death Friday in Newport News were determined to be killed in a “murder-suicide,” police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a home on the 5200 block of Arlington Avenue for a welfare check Friday morning. Stephanie Thompson, 40, and Aaron James Thompson, 42, both of Newport News, were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Newport News police spokesperson Sarah Ketchum said police believe Aaron James Thompson pulled the trigger.