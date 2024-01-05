Newport News police search for missing and endangered man

Newport News police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Kristian Richie, 26, was last seen around 12 p.m. Friday in Hampton after leaving his home. According to police, he was driving a 2017 black Cherokee.

Richie is described by police as 6’2″ and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be endangered because of a medical condition.

If you see Richie or know his whereabouts, call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@gmail.com