Newport News police seek help identifying person seen in surveillance video in 7-Eleven double homicide

Newport News police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they called a suspect in last week’s robbery and fatal double shooting at a 7-Eleven.

The owner of the 7-Eleven, 52-year-old Preyas Patel, and a store employee, 35-year-old Logan Edward, were shot and killed in an apparent robbery while they were working on June 15.

The two men were found on the floor of the store in the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage, timestamped at 11:36 p.m. on June 15, from inside the store that shows an individual in all-black clothing entering and walking through the store carrying what appears to be a black bag in one hand a firearm in the other. Police received a call for service from the gas station at 11:46 p.m.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said last week that it appears the 7-Eleven was being robbed at the time of the shooting. “We’re not even 24 hours in, but it looks like a robbery,” he said.

Police are asking that if anyone can identify the person in the footage or knows anything about the incident to call Det. Rogers at 757–928–4219. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com